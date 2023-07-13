Facts

11:40 13.07.2023

Fire in Kyiv's Podilsky district, where body of man found, is of domestic nature

1 min read
Fire in Kyiv's Podilsky district, where body of man found, is of domestic nature

The fire in Podilsky district of the Ukrainian capital, during which the body of a man with no signs of life was found, was of a domestic nature, the State Emergency Service said.

"On July 13 at 02:19 in Podilsky district of Kyiv, a domestic fire broke out at 78 Pravdy Avenue. The fire broke out in one of the apartments on the nineh floor of a nine-storey residential building," the State Emergency Service said in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, at 02:52 the fire was localized on an area of 20 square meters, and at 03:06 it was contained.

"During the extinguishing, the body of a man with no signs of life was found. Law enforcement officers are establishing the cause of the fire," the service said.

Tags: #fire

MORE ABOUT

13:25 05.06.2023
In Germany, child dies due to fire in hostel for Ukrainian refugees, ten people hospitalized - media

In Germany, child dies due to fire in hostel for Ukrainian refugees, ten people hospitalized - media

20:53 04.05.2023
Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

17:13 14.12.2022
Scouts hand over Bethlehem Fire to Zelensky

Scouts hand over Bethlehem Fire to Zelensky

12:19 23.07.2022
Fire in Odesa port after enemy missile attack – MP

Fire in Odesa port after enemy missile attack – MP

14:14 23.06.2022
Firefighting operations at oil base in Novomoskovsk district finished

Firefighting operations at oil base in Novomoskovsk district finished

09:41 30.05.2022
Invaders fire on Novy Buh, city center seriously destroyed

Invaders fire on Novy Buh, city center seriously destroyed

20:03 12.05.2022
Invaders fire prohibited ammunition at villages in Dnipropetrovsk region, one person killed, there are wounded

Invaders fire prohibited ammunition at villages in Dnipropetrovsk region, one person killed, there are wounded

18:56 04.05.2022
Russian troops shell two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region using Hailstones, no casualties

Russian troops shell two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region using Hailstones, no casualties

09:43 25.04.2022
Fire breaks out at Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba oil depot – Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

Fire breaks out at Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba oil depot – Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

11:49 15.04.2022
Russian troops fire mortars from Russian territory at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

Russian troops fire mortars from Russian territory at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Ukraine already gets cluster munitions from USA – Tarnavsky

Rada adopts bill on medical cannabis at first reading

Zelenskyy: Victory in war with Russia is main goal for Ukraine, opening possibility of NATO membership

LATEST

Two children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory – Lubinets

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Residents of occupied Henychesk district, refusing to obtain Russian citizenship, forcibly deported to Russia – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

Ukrainian defense forces continue to advance gradually in Melitopol, Berdiansk directions

AD
AD
AD
AD