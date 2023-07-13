Fire in Kyiv's Podilsky district, where body of man found, is of domestic nature

The fire in Podilsky district of the Ukrainian capital, during which the body of a man with no signs of life was found, was of a domestic nature, the State Emergency Service said.

"On July 13 at 02:19 in Podilsky district of Kyiv, a domestic fire broke out at 78 Pravdy Avenue. The fire broke out in one of the apartments on the nineh floor of a nine-storey residential building," the State Emergency Service said in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, at 02:52 the fire was localized on an area of 20 square meters, and at 03:06 it was contained.

"During the extinguishing, the body of a man with no signs of life was found. Law enforcement officers are establishing the cause of the fire," the service said.