Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

The number of people killed as a result of an enemy airstrike inflicted on a building during the delivery of humanitarian aid in Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region, has increased to five people, head of the Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said.

"Unfortunately, there are already five [dead]. The body of another man has just been taken out from under the rubble," Malashko said on the air of the United News (Yedyni Novyny) national telethon on Monday evening.

He also noted that during the debris removal, the enemy fired at Orikhiv again, one person was injured.

As reported, at about 13:00 on Sunday, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on a building during the delivery of humanitarian aid in a residential quarter of the town, where there were people at that time. As a result of the shelling, part of the building was destroyed. Eleven people were rescued from the rubble, they were handed over to ambulance doctors. Earlier it was reported about four dead.