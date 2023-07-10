Zelenskyy appoints Pivnenko as National Guard commander

During his visit to Lviv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the appointment of Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko as the new commander of the National Guard, Suspilne said.

"I have appointed Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko commander of the National Guard of Ukraine. Mr. Commander, I wish you and all of our Ukraine the liberation of all our land and the return of all our people, the desired victory, of course I am grateful to you, I am grateful to all the soldiers who are today awarded state awards – orders. Thank you for courage, for the feats with which you protect life and our state," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the president presented ten orders "For Courage."