Moldovan parliament passes at 1st reading bill on Moldova's withdrawal from IPA CIS

The Moldovan parliament has passed at first reading a bill denouncing the agreement on Moldova's membership in the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS)

"Fifty-five deputies of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity [there are a total of 101 deputies in the parliament] voted for [the bill]. Deputies of the opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists protested by boycotting this part of the parliament session.

The decision on Moldova's withdrawal from the IPA CIS was made by the Standing Bureau of the parliament after consultations with President Maia Sandu.

Moldova became a full-fledged member of the IPA CIS on June 2, 1998.

It was stated in the Moldovan parliament session that Moldova pays the Assembly the second largest membership fee to participate in international organizations. In 2023, this fee is 5.8 million lei (some $320,000). The largest fee paid to the Council of Europe is 10 million lei (more than $500,000).

The denunciation of the agreement on Moldova's membership in the IPA CIS was initiated by Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu in the middle of May. Moldova had revoked its permanent membership from the IPA CIS in early February.

Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said in February Moldova was starting the process of withdrawal from several dozens of agreements in the CIS. He said Moldova is a party to some 330 CIS agreements, of which many need revision. The Moldovan parliament made a final decision to withdraw from the agreement on the creation of the interstate television and radio company Mir last week.