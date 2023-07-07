Facts

20:28 07.07.2023

Moldovan parliament passes at 1st reading bill on Moldova's withdrawal from IPA CIS

2 min read
Moldovan parliament passes at 1st reading bill on Moldova's withdrawal from IPA CIS

The Moldovan parliament has passed at first reading a bill denouncing the agreement on Moldova's membership in the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS)

"Fifty-five deputies of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity [there are a total of 101 deputies in the parliament] voted for [the bill]. Deputies of the opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists protested by boycotting this part of the parliament session.

The decision on Moldova's withdrawal from the IPA CIS was made by the Standing Bureau of the parliament after consultations with President Maia Sandu.

Moldova became a full-fledged member of the IPA CIS on June 2, 1998.

It was stated in the Moldovan parliament session that Moldova pays the Assembly the second largest membership fee to participate in international organizations. In 2023, this fee is 5.8 million lei (some $320,000). The largest fee paid to the Council of Europe is 10 million lei (more than $500,000).

The denunciation of the agreement on Moldova's membership in the IPA CIS was initiated by Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu in the middle of May. Moldova had revoked its permanent membership from the IPA CIS in early February.

Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said in February Moldova was starting the process of withdrawal from several dozens of agreements in the CIS. He said Moldova is a party to some 330 CIS agreements, of which many need revision. The Moldovan parliament made a final decision to withdraw from the agreement on the creation of the interstate television and radio company Mir last week.

Tags: #moldova

MORE ABOUT

21:09 30.06.2023
European Council pledges support for Moldova, Georgia on European path

European Council pledges support for Moldova, Georgia on European path

20:41 28.06.2023
Moldovan govt approves withdrawal from CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Moldovan govt approves withdrawal from CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

17:10 15.06.2023
Ukraine, Moldova coordinate optimization of customs clearance, transportation of Ukraine's agricultural products

Ukraine, Moldova coordinate optimization of customs clearance, transportation of Ukraine's agricultural products

16:55 12.06.2023
Ukraine, Moldova agree to construct bridge across Dniester

Ukraine, Moldova agree to construct bridge across Dniester

19:21 01.06.2023
Ukraine to play one of key roles in solving problem of Transnistria – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to play one of key roles in solving problem of Transnistria – Zelenskyy

20:47 31.05.2023
Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

20:37 31.05.2023
Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

19:47 31.05.2023
EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

20:34 24.04.2023
EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

19:38 20.04.2023
Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms Chisinau has begun withdrawal from CIS agreements

Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms Chisinau has begun withdrawal from CIS agreements

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

LATEST

Cherkasyoblenergo neutralizes 20 cyber attacks since start of war

Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

Kuleba: We call on NATO to recognize in Vilnius that NATO needs Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs NATO

Intl courts may try war crime cases against individuals who unleashed war in Ukraine, issued orders – Supreme Court

Zelenskyy on meeting with President of Slovakia: We discuss in detail our defense, foreign policy cooperation

Cabinet allocates more than UAH 340 mln for recovery of damaged facilities in Mykolaiv region due to undermining of Kakhovka HPP

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD