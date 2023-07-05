Facts

20:10 05.07.2023

Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

1 min read
Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of the issue of ammunition for artillery.

"It is very important that at every meeting of the Staff Headquarters we return again and again to the issue of ammunition, in particular, for our artillery. And this applies not only to supplies from partners, but also to production in Ukraine," he said in a video message on Wednesday.

"I thank everyone who works to fulfill this strategic, vital task of ours. Constant progress in the production of weapons in Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #ammunition #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:25 05.07.2023
Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

19:35 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

20:23 04.07.2023
Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

18:11 04.07.2023
Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

09:34 04.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

Zelenskyy: Anti–aircraft troops of Ukraine shoot down more than 3,000 targets during war

20:46 03.07.2023
Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

20:18 03.07.2023
Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

14:19 03.07.2023
War won’t end while Crimea under Russian occupation – Zelenskyy in interview with CNN

War won’t end while Crimea under Russian occupation – Zelenskyy in interview with CNN

10:58 03.07.2023
Zelenskyy slams decision to increase water supply tariffs, calls it 'shameful and unprofessional'

Zelenskyy slams decision to increase water supply tariffs, calls it 'shameful and unprofessional'

20:47 30.06.2023
Work with partners for supply of shells to be more active – Zelenskyy

Work with partners for supply of shells to be more active – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

Ukraine won’t agree to join NATO without applying 5th Article of Allience Charter – Zhovkva

Man blows up grenade in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky Court building – Interior Ministry

LATEST

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in August

Ukraine won’t agree to join NATO without applying 5th Article of Allience Charter – Zhovkva

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against 18 foreign companies registered mainly in Cyprus, Russia

Man blows up grenade in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky Court building – Interior Ministry

Until war end, no need to put burden of raising tariffs on people – Shmyhal

We should be alerted but not afraid – Dpty Head of President's Office about attitude towards Moscow's threats ahead of NATO Summit

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

AD
AD
AD
AD