Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of the issue of ammunition for artillery.

"It is very important that at every meeting of the Staff Headquarters we return again and again to the issue of ammunition, in particular, for our artillery. And this applies not only to supplies from partners, but also to production in Ukraine," he said in a video message on Wednesday.

"I thank everyone who works to fulfill this strategic, vital task of ours. Constant progress in the production of weapons in Ukraine," he said.