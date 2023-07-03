NEURC cancels its decision to increase tariffs on water supply, drainage system services

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) has cancelled its decision dated June 29, 2023 to adjust tariffs on central water supply and drainage system services.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the regulator on Monday.

"The regulator starts consultations with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and all interested parties to find a fair social solution that can provide additional financial resources from the public budget or other compensatory mechanisms to cover the costs of water supply companies," the national commission said on its website.

Head of the NEURC Kostiantyn Uschapovsky explained that the reason for canceling the previous decision taken by the regulator is the position of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, who spoke out against it during martial law. In addition, he referred to the instruction of the Prime Minister to hold consultations on such a decision.

As reported, earlier the regulator decided to increase tariffs for 34 water supply companies by 32% on average from July 1, 2023.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the decision of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission to increase water supply tariffs was "shameful and unprofessional."