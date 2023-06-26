Economy

17:19 26.06.2023

NEURC to continue discussing level of new electricity price caps at suggestion of its member Tarasiuk to increase them by 80% at peak

2 min read
NEURC to continue discussing level of new electricity price caps at suggestion of its member Tarasiuk to increase them by 80% at peak

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) postponed to Tuesday morning the meeting announced for Monday, at which it was planned to increase the maximum price caps in the energy market by 35.7% from June 30.

The corresponding decision was made during the meeting at a suggestion of former head of the NEURC and member of the regulator Valeriy Tarasiuk, who spoke in favor of raising the price caps on the day-ahead (DAM) and intraday markets (IDM) during peak hours from 18:00 to 23:00 by 80% - up to UAH 7,200/MWh.

"We received feedback from manufacturers, the transmission system operator, the Energy Community Secretariat, and the market operator. These are the players who spoke in favor of the complete abolition of price caps. I personally also expressed this opinion. But, today, the majority of the commission does not agree with this approach. If we still set price caps, then I suggest increasing price caps by at least 40%, but for the sake of the possibility of imports, we also need to double the growth, that is, by 80%, to UAH 7,200/MWh from 18:00 to 23:00, during the so-called peak, scarce hours, when we definitely need imports," Tarasiuk suggested.

He also proposed to approve the level of the lower price cap of UAH 10/MWh.

"This is actually without a lower price cap. This will be a step towards consumers, since the average price will not increase that much, it will not stimulate imports during surplus hours, as it is happening now, and at the same time it will be an incentive for the development of energy storages, the transfer of consumption from peak to surplus hours," Tarasiuk explained.

At the same time, he stressed that the regulator would always be able to return to the revision of price caps if necessary.

Ruslan Kaidash, member of the regulator chairing the meeting, noted that the commission received requests from the Energy Community Secretariat, which, according to him, "has a more radical position on market regulation," as well as additionally from NPC Ukrenergo with certain proposals. Kaidash scheduled the meeting for 9:00 Tuesday.

Tags: #energy #neurc

MORE ABOUT

09:45 23.06.2023
DTEK head at URC2023 urges businesses to invest in construction of second stage of Tylihulska WPP worth EUR 450 mln

DTEK head at URC2023 urges businesses to invest in construction of second stage of Tylihulska WPP worth EUR 450 mln

09:28 23.06.2023
DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

20:17 21.06.2023
Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 19.4%, consumption by 18.9% in Jan-April 2023

Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 19.4%, consumption by 18.9% in Jan-April 2023

18:39 20.06.2023
DTEK attracts KPMG to cooperation to increase intl assistance to energy sector

DTEK attracts KPMG to cooperation to increase intl assistance to energy sector

11:53 20.06.2023
EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

14:58 13.06.2023
Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

16:42 12.06.2023
IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

13:55 10.06.2023
Water level in Kakhovka reservoir drops by 1.3 m per day - Ukrhydroenergo

Water level in Kakhovka reservoir drops by 1.3 m per day - Ukrhydroenergo

10:36 09.06.2023
HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

09:51 09.06.2023
Destruction of Kakhovka HPP may lead to withdrawal of about 500 MW of RES generation from grid – Solar Energy Association

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP may lead to withdrawal of about 500 MW of RES generation from grid – Solar Energy Association

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

LATEST

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Romania

EBRD lends €50 million to Ukraine’s Ukreximbank

Kyivstar president expects slight sector growth in 2023 with decrease in profitability

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

Harvest of 2023 starts in Ukraine

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

EBRD, EIB, World Bank to help State Agency for Restoration to create project implementation department

Ukraine's MFA is 99.9% sure Russia to leave grain corridor in July

AD
AD
AD
AD