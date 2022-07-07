Economy

12:02 07.07.2022

NEURC intends to cut norms for molar oxygen fraction in natural gas to develop Ukraine's biomethane market

2 min read
NEURC intends to cut norms for molar oxygen fraction in natural gas to develop Ukraine's biomethane market

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) has published a draft resolution on reducing the requirements for the molar fraction of oxygen in natural gas from 0.02 mol. % to 0.2 mol. % – for biogas access to the gas transmission system (GTS) and up to 1.0 mol. % – for biogas access to gas distribution systems (GDS).

By this resolution, the regulator intends to make appropriate changes to the Gas Transmission System Code and the Code of Gas Distribution Systems.

"The amendments to the GTS and GDS codes proposed by the draft resolution are aimed at stimulating the development of the biomethane market in Ukraine and expanding opportunities for biogas access to the gas transmission and gas distribution systems, which will lead to strengthening the energy independence of Ukraine," the message on the NEURC website says.

As the commission said, in accordance with the GTS Code and the GDS Code, the access of subjects of the natural gas market, including producers of biogas or other types of gas from alternative sources, to the GTS and GDS is carried out on the principles of ensuring equal access rights, provided that biogas or other types of gas from alternative sources in terms of their physical and chemical characteristics comply with natural gas standards and the requirements of these codes.

"It should be noted that the NEURC received letters from the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC about the need to amend the provisions of the GTS Code and the GDS Code, since the requirements they set for the physical and chemical parameters of natural gas do not create sufficient incentives for biogas producers and potential investors for the development of the biogas market in Ukraine due to the significant costs of biogas purification," the commission said.

As reported, the reduction of requirements for the molar fraction of oxygen in natural gas, together with the approval of the procedure for the functioning of the biomethane registry and the mechanism for providing guarantees of the origin of biomethane, are two key conditions for the development of the biomethane market in Ukraine.

Tags: #neurc #biomethane

MORE ABOUT

08:44 11.02.2022
Energy regulator accuses Energoatom, United Energy and DTEK of collapse in electricity prices on market

Energy regulator accuses Energoatom, United Energy and DTEK of collapse in electricity prices on market

11:52 05.02.2022
NEURC adopts number of restrictive measures at emergency meeting to stabilize electricity market

NEURC adopts number of restrictive measures at emergency meeting to stabilize electricity market

16:16 30.11.2021
World Bank recommends that Ukrainian energy regulator include almost UAH 11 bln for settlements with RES in Ukrenergo transmission tariff for 2022

World Bank recommends that Ukrainian energy regulator include almost UAH 11 bln for settlements with RES in Ukrenergo transmission tariff for 2022

18:23 21.10.2021
Rada passes at second reading bill on development of biomethane production

Rada passes at second reading bill on development of biomethane production

17:24 29.09.2021
Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

Ukraine bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus for another month, until Nov 1, 2021

11:45 17.09.2021
Law on biomethane development could be adopted on Oct 5 - advisor to Naftogaz head

Law on biomethane development could be adopted on Oct 5 - advisor to Naftogaz head

10:06 05.07.2021
NEURC sets lower price cap on DAM of UAH 734 per MWh, limits electricity purchase-sale within one VIC to 50%

NEURC sets lower price cap on DAM of UAH 734 per MWh, limits electricity purchase-sale within one VIC to 50%

12:59 03.07.2021
NEURC recommends bilateral contracts for sale-purchase of electricity do not focus on DAM

NEURC recommends bilateral contracts for sale-purchase of electricity do not focus on DAM

17:23 22.04.2021
NEURC approves feed-in tariff for EuroCape wind power plant of 98 MW

NEURC approves feed-in tariff for EuroCape wind power plant of 98 MW

16:28 12.01.2021
RES associations urge regulator to abandon distribution of Ukrenergo loans, set out their position to EU, IFIs

RES associations urge regulator to abandon distribution of Ukrenergo loans, set out their position to EU, IFIs

AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Zelensky: Restoration of Ukraine is something that needs to be done now

Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

LATEST

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih warns govt about threat of shutdown due to 70% increase in railway tariffs

Inclusion of nuclear energy, gas in green taxonomy by European Parliament to allow abandoning Russian energy - minister

Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

Ukraine's GTS ready to work in 'zero' transit conditions – GTSOU head

Philip Morris faces unfounded claims from govt agencies in Ukraine – CEO

Sales of salt in Silpo chain quadruple, of vinegar triple, and of sugar double in June

Court rules to seize corporate rights of Brocard Ukraine

Philip Morris may become adviser, partner in country's post-war recovery – CEO

AD
AD
AD
AD