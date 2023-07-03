Facts

Death toll from missile attack on Kramatorsk rises to 13

A Ukrainian writer, who had suffered injuries incompatible with life as a result of Russia's missile strike on a cafe in Kramatorsk on July 27, died at the Dnipro-based Mechnikov Hospital on July 1. Thus, the number of victims of the attack rose to 13, according to PEN Ukraine.

"It is with great pain that we inform you that on July 1, the heart of the writer Viktoria Amelina stopped beating at the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro. Her life was cut short due to a wound incompatible with life caused by a missile attack by Russian invaders on a restaurant in Kramatorsk on June 27, 2023," it said.

The organization said that they issued the statement upon consent of Victoria's family.

