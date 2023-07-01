Juvenile prosecutors: 494 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression

As of the morning of July 1, more than 1,529 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, according to official information of juvenile prosecutors, 494 children were killed and more than 1,035 received injuries of varying severity, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

These figures are not final. Work continues on their establishment in the places of combat operations, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the Prosecutor General's Office said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 472, Kharkiv - 284, Kyiv - 129, Kherson - 113, Zaporizhia - 91, Mykolaiv - 89, Dnepropetrovsk - 83, Chernihiv - 71, and Luhansk - 67.

According to the PGO, during the day on June 30, as a result of enemy shelling of the village of Antonivka, Kherson region, a 6-year-old boy was injured. On June 30, a 17-year-old boy was injured due to the shelling by the occupiers of the village of Kostiantynivka, Sumy region.