Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for new package of defense assistance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the government of Denmark for its timely support for Ukraine.

"Grateful to the Government of Denmark led by Mette Frederiksen for a new defense aid package of around $190 million. Additional air defense missiles, ammunition, artillery rounds, demining equipment are critical needs on the battlefield. Thank you for your timely support and important contribution to our joint victory," he said on Twitter on Friday.