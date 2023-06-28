NASAMS installations purchased by Lithuania to be delivered to Ukraine within three months – Defense Minister

Two NASAMS launchers purchased by Lithuania will be delivered to Ukraine within three months, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.

"More support from Lithuania to Ukraine! In response to Ukraine's request for assistance in strengthening air defence, Lithuania is purchasing two NASAMS medium-range air defence missile launchers for the Ukrainian army and will deliver them to Ukraine in three months," he said on Twitter.