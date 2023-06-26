Facts

16:13 26.06.2023

Kyivstar, lifecell to keep numbers of dead or missing Ukrainian soldiers for two years


Kyivstar, lifecell to keep numbers of dead or missing Ukrainian soldiers for two years

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar and mobile operator lifecell will reserve the numbers of the dead or missing Ukrainian military for two years instead of the standard year in order to avoid resale and reactivation of the number by a new subscriber, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Monday.

"You can get the message 'Beloved joined Viber.' When he is not alive. To avoid such situations, Kyivstar and lifecell launch the function of reserving the numbers of dead or missing defenders. The number will not go on sale in general for two years," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel.

To reserve a number, you need to contact the support service of the lifecell operator (tel. 080 020 54 33) or Kyivstar (tel. 080 030 04 66), say the phone number for the reservation and indicate who the call is from. After that, you should expect an SMS with a decision on request.

Fedorov thanked the mobile operators for supporting the initiative and noted that the service is currently in test mode.

