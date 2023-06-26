Facts

10:05 26.06.2023

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss situation at front

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss situation at front

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces Mark Milley had a phone call on Saturday, June 24, to discuss the course of offensive and defensive operations of the AFU at the front.

"As part of an ongoing dialogue with partners, I had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces Mark Milley. We discussed in detail the situation at all sectors of the front. I informed him about the offensive and defensive operations of our units. I reported that the operation is proceeding as planned," Zaluzhny said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

He also informed Milley about "about the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for certain types of weapons and demining equipment."

"We agreed to stay in touch and actively cooperate. I thank General Milley for his support and assistance in the fight against the Russian aggressor," Zaluzhny said.

