Facts

13:26 24.06.2023

After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

2 min read
 After the Russian occupiers undermined the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Kherson region, the number of appeals to the Tracing Service of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) from residents of the occupied territories of the region increased.

"Currently, about 50 cases have been opened in the Tracing Service of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society only at the request of citizens living both in Kherson region and those who were forced to leave their parental home and evacuate to other regions. Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, requests to search for relatives began to come more often regarding the loss of ties (with relatives) in the territory of Kherson region, which is not controlled by the government of Ukraine," the URCS wrote on Facebook.

The URCS tracing service promptly processes all received applications and, for further searches, reports information about the missing to its partner in the search - the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The URCS noted that even during the occupation by Russia, the Kherson regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society accepted requests both from families whose relatives were illegally detained, deported or disappeared in the occupied territory, and from families from other regions whose relatives disappeared during the hostilities in Kherson region. The regional organization forwarded all requests to the main office of the Tracing Service of the URCS when it was possible to establish a connection.

Tags: #kherson #search #urcs

