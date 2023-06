President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ihor Kyzym from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus.

Corresponding decree No. 346/2023 was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

"To dismiss Kyzym Ihor Yuryovych from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Belarus," the text of the document says.