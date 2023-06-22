Facts

19:04 22.06.2023

Switzerland will allocate $ 20 mln for land demining in Ukraine in 2023

2 min read
Switzerland will allocate $ 20 mln for land demining in Ukraine in 2023

Switzerland in 2023 will allocate $20 million to Ukraine as part of humanitarian demining and intends to continue funding this direction in subsequent years, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2023) in London on Thursday.

The demining process is a key moment in the reconstruction of Ukraine. This is a prerequisite for people who are in other countries to return home ... It is also important for agriculture and for the restoration of infrastructure, he said.

Cassis clarified that Switzerland has already decided as a first step to support Ukraine until 2028 for $2 billion, and demining is one of these commitments.

It is indicated on his Twitter page that Switzerland annually allocates about 18 million Swiss francs for demining, but this year an additional 13.5 million Swiss francs were allocated for Ukraine.

Cassis recalled that Switzerland has a long humanitarian tradition of protecting civilians during the war years, which is in line with its international obligations. In 1997, Swiss specialists took part in humanitarian demining in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Now this experience, unfortunately, will be useful in Ukraine, the minister stressed and added that leadership in the demining process and other aspects of reconstruction will primarily depend on Ukraine.

The minister informed that Switzerland had identified several key points for itself in the collective efforts to clear land in Ukraine. In particular, the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Demining will be able to review and update the demining standards that have been used in world practice for 20 years.

These standards are the foundation of trust between donors and ensure that demining occurs safely and properly, Cassis explained.

He recalled that the Swiss Foundation for Demining (FSD) has been working in Ukraine since 2014. According to him, FSD will clear unexploded ordnance in Kharkiv region, especially in urban areas that are heavily polluted.

Tags: #ukraine #switzerland #demining

