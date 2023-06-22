Facts

13:26 22.06.2023

Ihnat on SAMP/T complex in Ukraine: Waiting for announcement from commander of Ukrainian Air Force

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk has to announce that the French-Italian SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system is on combat duty, Yuriy Ihnat, the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force, says.

"French President Emmanuel Macron has already announced that SAMP/T is in Ukraine. We expect the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force to meet people, congratulate them on our soil and announce that the complex has taken up combat duty," Ihnat said on air national telethon on Thursday.

Inat also noted that Ukraine expects the IRIS-T system from Germany, which is being manufactured for our country.

In addition, the speaker added that it would be good to see in Ukraine the NASAMS system, which many countries have in service, to strengthen this or that direction.

SAMP/T can destroy enemy aircraft at a distance of 3 km to 100 km and ballistic missiles at a distance of 3 km to 25 km, the height of destruction - up to 25 km. All eight Aster-30 missiles, which are contained on one launcher, can be fired in one salvo in 10 seconds.

