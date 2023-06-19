Zelenskyy: Not single Patriot system in Ukraine destroyed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that not a single Patriot air defense system was destroyed.

"Almost three dozen missiles and about fifty attack drones were destroyed in seven days. All Kalibrs and Kinzhals were destroyed during these attacks," he said in a video message on Sunday evening.

"No matter who in Russia says that our Patriots have been destroyed, they are still here, they are working, all of them are shooting down Russian missiles. As efficiently as possible. Not a single Patriot has been destroyed!" he said.