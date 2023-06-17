Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

This week, Ukraine's Ministry of Justice filed another lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to impose a sanction to recover Ukrainian assets against PJSC Ilyushin Aviation Complex, Head of the Sanctions Policy Department of the Ministry of Justice Iryna Bohatykh has said.

"It concerns the recovery of aircraft equipment in favor of Ukraine valued at about $4.5 million," she wrote on Facebook.

Bohatykh said that Ilyushin Aviation Complex is one of the leading enterprises in Russia's aviation industry, manufactures civil and military aviation equipment, and performs their warranty and service maintenance of civil and military aviation equipment, including heavy military transport aircraft IL-76 used during the full-scale Russian invasion.