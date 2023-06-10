Defense forces destroy four enemy command centers, attack 25 occupiers' troop concentration areas during day - Military Media Center
The air forces of the Ukrainian defense forces over the past day delivered 19 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops and two strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, Military Media Center reported on Saturday morning.
In turn, the Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit four command centers, six areas of troops concentration, weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders, three ammunition depots and five artillery units of the enemy in firing positions.