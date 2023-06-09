Ukraine to hold talks with Allard Pearson Museum on mechanisms for return of Scythian gold to country – Dzhaparova

Ukraine will hold talks with the Allard Pearson Museum (Netherlands, Amsterdam) on the mechanisms for the return of Scythian gold to the country, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova said.

"We will hold talks with the Allard Pearson Museum about the mechanisms for returning the exhibits to Ukraine, which are now stored in the museum's basements," Dzhaparova wrote on Facebook.

She stressed that the decision of the Supreme Court of the Netherlands is final and not subject to appeal.

"I hope that soon the unique Scythian gold will be where it should be - in the free Ukrainian Crimea," the official summed up.

As reported, the exhibition "Crimea. The Golden Island in the Black Sea", representing a collection of Scythian gold jewelry, was formed at the Allard Pearson Museum from the collections of five museums, one of which is located in Kyiv, four in Crimea. After the occupation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, which occurred after the opening of the exhibition, the question arose about who to return the collection – 565 museum items with a total insurance value of EUR 10 million.

The part of the collection belonging to the Crimean museums was claimed by the Russian Federation after the occupation. Ukraine, in turn, stated that the exhibits cannot be returned to the occupied territory, which is temporarily not under Ukrainian control, and must be transferred directly to the State of Ukraine.

In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Administrative Court recognized Ukraine's rights to the collection and decided to transfer it to Kyiv. In October 2021, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal confirmed the decision of the Court of first instance. After that, in January 2022, the Crimean Museums filed a cassation against the decision of the Court of Appeal.

On June 9, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands upheld the decision of the previous instance in the case of the fate of the Scythian gold and decided to transfer it to Ukraine.