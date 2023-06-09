Intelligence agency: Russia prepares new informational special operation to shift responsibility for undermining Kakhovka dam to Ukraine

Russia has prepared another special information operation to discredit Ukraine and its military-political leadership in order to shift responsibility for blowing up the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) to Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

"With the joint efforts of the intelligence community of Ukraine, information has been received that the Russian agency for social design has launched a new stage of the campaign to discredit the Ukrainian military command and government officials. Within its framework, a series of provocative materials have been prepared, which, according to the authors, should shift responsibility for undermining Ukraine to dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and create the preconditions for a political crisis," according to the statement.

The intelligence said the prepared headlines of publications are of the so-called "clickbait" nature. They contain direct accusations against the military-political leadership, in particular the President of Ukraine.

"Under each article, comments from fake accounts will be placed, allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian and foreign readers. They should create the impression of a lively discussion and attract real network users to the discussion. The project's available budget is about $6 million with the possibility of further increase," the Ukrainian intelligence agency said.