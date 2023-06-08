Facts

20:41 08.06.2023

Russia attacks Beryslav district with guided aerial bombs, woman killed – Kherson prosecutor's office

A woman has been killed in Beryslav district of Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling, another local resident has been injured.

According to Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, at about 15:30 on June 8, the Russian army fired on Beryslav district.

"As a result of the shelling of one of the settlements, a woman has died under the rubble of a house. Another local resident has been injured," the report says.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops attacked the settlement with guided aerial bombs.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war connected with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

