Facts

17:20 07.06.2023

Ukrainian forces not launched counteroffensive yet – Danilov

1 min read
Ukrainian forces have not yet launched a planned counteroffensive to win back territory occupied by Russia, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"All of this is not true. When all this will begin, it will be decided by our military… When we start the counteroffensive, everyone will know about it, they will see it," Danilov said, refuting claims by Russian officials that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has allegedly already started.

He also said the Russian officials took the local successes of the Ukrainian army in certain sectors of the front as the start of a larger operation.

Tags: #troops #counteroffensive

