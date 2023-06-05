Ukraine to not use F-16 fighter jets in summer counteroffensive – Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that during the expected counteroffensive against Russian troops this summer, Ukraine will not use F-16 aircraft, but will use all ground weapons.

In an interview with NHK on Sunday in Singapore, the minister explained that some Western countries are currently training or have offered to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.

Reznikov said it would take time to train Ukrainian pilots, and Ukraine would also have to negotiate with its partners to provide engineers and technicians to maintain and repair these complex aircraft.

According to him, Ukraine will be ready to deploy F-16s in autumn or winter.