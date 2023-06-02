Facts

10:23 02.06.2023

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing defense, political solutions on EU-NATO way

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the work at the summit of the European Political Community was aimed at solving defense and political issues.

“We are preparing new defense decisions for Ukraine, including air defense, aviation, and our advance on the ground. We are preparing real political content for the NATO Summit in Vilnius. We are preparing a package of security guarantees for our country on its way to the Alliance. We are doing everything to bring the EU's political decision on membership for Ukraine closer. We are preparing a Peace Summit based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula,” he said in a video address on Thursday.

He thanked “all the leaders, all the countries that support us on these points. This is not only support for Ukraine, it is support for real security for the whole of Europe.”

Separately, Zelenskyy thanked Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, “for supporting our initiatives to protect our children, to find and return those young Ukrainians who were deported to Russia.”

“We have to return them all, we have to do everything possible and impossible to protect all our people – to the maximum extent possible – from any Russian threats,” he said.

