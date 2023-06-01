Facts

14:26 01.06.2023

Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

3 min read
Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs invitations to NATO and the EU this year, as well as security guarantees on the way to NATO.

In the summer in Vilnius, at the NATO summit Ukraine needs a clear invitation for membership, the country needs security guarantees on the way to NATO membership. In the autumn, Ukraine needs a clear positive decision on its accession to the EU, he said on Thursday, speaking at the European Political Community summit in Chisinau.

Positive decisions for Ukraine, the president said, will be positive decisions for everyone. Regarding the basis of security, obviously, for Moldova, and in the long term for Georgia, Zelenskyy said. He said that he has no doubt that over time it could be for Belarus as well.

According to him, Russia is afraid of NATO and is trying to absorb only those who are outside the common security space. Russia is trying to leave the frozen war on the territory of its neighbors, if it does not swallow the entire neighboring country.

He took the presence of the Russian contingent still in Transnistria as an example. The Kremlin only needs this to unfreeze the attack on Moldova one day, he said. The Ukrainian President asked how long Europe would tolerate this, and this question is already over 30 years old, the president said. He said that it's worth answering, as on this continent there should be no place for either "frozen" or hot war.

Every European country that borders Russia and that does not want Russia to tear it apart should be a full member of the EU and NATO, and there are only two alternatives to this – either open war or creeping Russian occupation, he said.

Zelenskyy said that everyone sees what is happening in Belarus, everyone sees what is happening in Georgia, and everyone sees how these nations are involved, albeit in different ways, in the same state of lawlessness. Even if the Ukrainians, who prove with blood their commitment to freedom and the values of a united Europe, have not yet heard a clear positive answer about joining the EU and NATO, the hopes of others become completely elusive, the president said.

He asked to think of this disappointment – the disappointment of both Ukrainian soldiers who fight for freedom and those nations for whom the struggle in Ukraine is their hope. This year is the year for decisions, Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

16:36 01.06.2023
Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

15:57 01.06.2023
Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

10:48 31.05.2023
Kuleba addresses 31 NATO FMs before meeting in Oslo, naming three steps for success of Alliance's summit in Vilnius

Kuleba addresses 31 NATO FMs before meeting in Oslo, naming three steps for success of Alliance's summit in Vilnius

19:56 30.05.2023
Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

19:40 30.05.2023
NATO Secretary General: Western countries not tiring on providing aid to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General: Western countries not tiring on providing aid to Ukraine

19:04 30.05.2023
Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

15:43 29.05.2023
Ukraine to win soon, Europe already preparing to support its recovery, integration – von der Leyen at Biennale Architettura 2023

Ukraine to win soon, Europe already preparing to support its recovery, integration – von der Leyen at Biennale Architettura 2023

16:16 27.05.2023
Membership in NATO to become real if Ukraine returns Kherson, Zaporizhia regions thanks to counteroffensive – Fukuyama

Membership in NATO to become real if Ukraine returns Kherson, Zaporizhia regions thanks to counteroffensive – Fukuyama

13:46 27.05.2023
Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

12:15 27.05.2023
EU delivers 90,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine since war onset

EU delivers 90,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine since war onset

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy at European Political Community Summit: Coalition of Patriot, fighter jets can defeat modern terror

LATEST

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

URCS volunteers on duty around the clock to help people injured in missile attacks

European Parliament backs proposal of European Commission on supply of ammunition to Ukraine, talks with CoE will follow

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy at European Political Community Summit: Coalition of Patriot, fighter jets can defeat modern terror

Occupiers entrust offensive in Ukraine to Kadyrov after withdrawal of Wagner PMC from Bakhmut – ISW

Electricity tariff for households of UAH 2.64/kWh set by late 2023 – govt resolution

Occupiers continue to turn Enerhodar into military logistics base - AFU General Staff

National Police specify number of victims in Russia’s missile attack

AD
AD
AD
AD