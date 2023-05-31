Facts

20:09 31.05.2023

Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a visiting meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters in Odesa.

"A field meeting of the Staff Headquarters in Odesa. We heard Commander Eduard Moskaliov on the operational situation in his area of responsibility. A separate report by Oleksiy Neyizhpapa: on protection of coastal infrastructure, functioning of the grain corridor and other important issues. Reports of the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense were heard along with reports of the commanders," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Our forces managed to stabilize the situation on the Khortytsia," General Oleksandr Syrsky said. There were important reports by Kyrylo Budanov and Vasyl Maliuk on measures within their competence. There are no details here," Zelenskyy also said.

Tags: #meeting #hq #zelenskyy

