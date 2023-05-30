Facts

20:25 30.05.2023

Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

3 min read
Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

The Verkhovna Rada has implemented the provisions of the European Union acquis in the field of audiovisual advertising in line with the European Commission's recommendations necessary for Ukraine to start negotiations on joining the EU.

A total of 298 MPs backed at the final reading bill No. 9206 on amendments to the law On Advertising at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, the parliament's website reported.

The document aims at updating the law on advertising to harmonize it with the Audiovisual Media Services Directive, the implementation of the principle of technology neutrality, ensuring full and proper protection of consumer interests, as well as protecting Ukraine's advertising market from negative external influences, primarily through unscrupulous practices of disseminating advertising in Ukraine by foreign entities associated with the aggressor state.

The authors of the legislative initiative, in particular, propose that new terms ("user content," "product placement") are introduced, the concept of advertising and its forms are clarified, and criteria by which advertising is considered to fall under the jurisdiction of Ukraine are established.

According to the bill, the requirements for mandatory payment for the distribution of advertising on the territory of Ukraine may be narrowed (it will only apply to audiovisual media, and such requirements will not apply to advertising of EU broadcasters in the official languages of the EU).

The document directly provides for self-regulation and co-regulation in the field of advertising through the adoption of codes (rules) for the creation and distribution of advertising, in particular, advertising of alcoholic beverages.

The bill expands the ban on the content in advertising of a statement or image that is discriminatory or incites hatred, enmity, or cruelty against individuals or groups of individuals on the basis of, in particular, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and disability.

The bill also proposes the advertising quota to 20% (calculated not hourly, but for time periods from 6:00 to 18:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00) in linear audio and audiovisual media is increased.

In addition, it is possible to simplify the rules for interrupting advertising broadcasts of films (with the exception of documentaries and series), news programs, and programs for children (no more than once every 30 minutes). During the broadcast of programs consisting of autonomous parts or sporting events, advertisements are placed in between parts.

At the same time, the processing of personal data of children for direct marketing and profiling is prohibited, the introduction of regulation of advertising on public access platforms is envisaged, in particular the mandatory labeling of advertising, as well as compliance with advertising legislation, spam and sponsorship using TM for electronic cigarettes and similar applications are prohibited.

The document provides for excluding archaic norms from national legislation, simplifying requirements for advertising services provided using electronic communications, and clarifying the regulation of social advertising.

When voting for bill No. 9206, MPs excluded amendments from it that were supposed to ban the advertising display of cigarettes in retail outlets, and also rejected amendments that could weaken the ban on alcohol advertising on television and radio, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #bill #rada #advertising

MORE ABOUT

21:07 29.05.2023
Rada adopts bill on insurance of ECA investments against war risks

Rada adopts bill on insurance of ECA investments against war risks

16:42 29.05.2023
Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

16:38 29.05.2023
Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

19:31 02.05.2023
Rada intends to amend law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Rada intends to amend law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

16:53 02.05.2023
Rada defines Russia’s political regime as ruscism

Rada defines Russia’s political regime as ruscism

16:09 02.05.2023
Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until Aug 18 – MP

Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until Aug 18 – MP

21:02 01.05.2023
President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

19:34 10.04.2023
Rada intends to include history of Ukraine, foreign language in final certification for general secondary education

Rada intends to include history of Ukraine, foreign language in final certification for general secondary education

16:19 10.04.2023
Rada appeals to NATO member states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

Rada appeals to NATO member states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

14:48 21.03.2023
Rada introduces exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

Rada introduces exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

Stano: Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilians in barbaric way

Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance, destroy enemy in vicinity of Bakhmut – Syrsky

LATEST

Italy prepares new military aid package – media

Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

NATO Secretary General: Western countries not tiring on providing aid to Ukraine

Queen Letizia awards URCS with golden medal of Spanish Red Cross

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

Stano: Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilians in barbaric way

AD
AD
AD
AD