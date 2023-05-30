Facts

09:36 30.05.2023

Air Force shoot down 29 out of 31 Shaheds launched by Russia on Tuesday night

1 min read
Air Force shoot down 29 out of 31 Shaheds launched by Russia on Tuesday night

For the night attack on Tuesday, the Russian Federation used 31 attack drones, of which 29 were eliminated, the AFU Air Force said on Tuesday morning.

"From 23:30 to 04:30 on the night of May 30, 2023, the Russian occupation forces once again attacked Ukraine with Iranian strike drones Shahed-136/131," the message reads.

"In total, 31 kamikaze drones were launched from the north and south. By the forces and means of the Air Forces, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 29 attack UAVs were destroyed," the report says.

It is emphasized that almost all drones were hit on the approaches to the capital and in the sky of Kyiv.

