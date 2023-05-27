Facts

14:20 27.05.2023

Two-year-old girl found in Kharkiv region after 3.5 days of search, she is alive - regional police head

1 min read

The search for two-year-old Violeta Muzhychuk, who disappeared on the evening of May 23 from the courtyard of her house in the village of Skrypayi, Kharkiv region, were successful, said head of the Main Department of the National Police in the region, Volodymyr Tymoshko.

"Violeta is alive, we have found her. Today, about 1,000 people came out to search for her. These are policemen, rescuers, military, volunteers, local residents. We went through the forests, forest plantations. We examined every bush, checked all the reservoirs. Violeta is alive, and this is happiness ... Doctors are providing medical assistance to the girl," Tymoshko wrote on his Facebook page.

He also thanked everyone who took part in the search for the child.

Tags: #child #kharkiv_region

