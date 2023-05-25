Facts

18:20 25.05.2023

Zaluzhny continues to plan liberation of Ukrainian lands from invaders – AFU colonel

AFU Colonel Anatoliy Shtefan has said that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny continues to plan the liberation of Ukrainian lands from the occupiers.

"Bad news for Russian propaganda! Valeriy Fedorovych feels well and continues to plan the liberation of Ukrainian lands from Russian occupiers! Together with the Commander-in-Chief and only forward to our common Victory! Thank you for the support of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces," Shtefan wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He attached a video to the message in which Zaluzhny thanked all Ukrainians and said that "together we will definitely win, and not only today."

