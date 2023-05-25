Ukraine returns 106 more people from captivity

Ukraine is returning 106 more soldiers from Bakhmut direction from Russian captivity, including eight officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said on his Telegram channel.

"We are returning home 106 of our people. These are soldiers from Bakhmut direction – eight officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants. They fought for Bakhmut and accomplished a feat that did not allow the enemy to advance further deep into our East. Each of them is a hero of our state," he said.

Among those who are returned from captivity, many were considered missing, the head of the President's Office said.

"The relatives of these people have gone through a difficult stage. The coordinating headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, our entire team are fulfilling the president's task to return everyone home as soon as possible. Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified this task as one of the key ones. All our people will be at home. We are working on this further. And each exchange brings us one step closer to this goal," Yermak said.