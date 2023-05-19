Facts

20:19 19.05.2023

Russians' info on alleged capture of Bakhmut is fake, AFU managed to move forward up to 500 m in day in different directions

2 min read
Russian invaders continue to attack Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces are fighting back and will continue to advance, trying to periodically counterattack, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty has said.

"The enemy continues to storm in the town itself. Our units, where possible, also put pressure on the enemy and continue to advance across the territory. In particular, during these days, our units managed to pass up to 500 meters in different directions," Cherevaty said on the air of the telethon on Friday.

According to the spokesman, at the moment the situation is extremely difficult in Bakhmut direction, but under control.

"We see the intentions of the enemy, we predict them. And we can say that yes, there is a certain element, let's say, that we seize the initiative from them and try to counterattack," he said.

Cherevaty also denied the next fakes of the Russians that Bakhmut allegedly fell.

"This is not true. We are holding the southwestern part of the town, our defenders are securely standing there and carrying out a combat mission as long as the command considers it necessary," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Cherevaty said some 141 occupiers were destroyed in the direction during the day, some 220 were injured and one was taken as prisoner. An enemy tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored car, three cannons, four UAVs of the Orlan type and one ZALA type, as well as three combat ammunition depots were also destroyed.

"There were ten clashes in a day. Some 477 times the enemy hit our positions with different types of artillery and Kalibr missiles. It carried out nine air raids," Cherevaty said.

Tags: #situation #bakhmut

