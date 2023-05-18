Facts

18:49 18.05.2023

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to receive more NASAMS systems soon

The supply of Norwegian air defense systems NASAMS to Ukraine may increase soon, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"I visited an enterprise where, in particular, NASAMS air defense systems are produced. We have them in Ukraine and we need more. And we will have more! Soon! Very soon! To shoot down everything Russia in agony fires at peaceful Ukrainian cities and to protect ourselves from Russia's aggression against Ukraine," he said during a visit to Norway on Thursday, according to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

Stefanchuk also said that he discussed with President of Kongsberg Defence&Aerospace Eirik Lie and President of the Storting [Norwegian Parliament] Masud Gharahkhani the issue of increasing the supply of air defense systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

