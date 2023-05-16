Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

The head of the Supreme Court and another person involved in the corruption scheme have been detained, suspicions have not yet been filed, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported.

"Currently, two people have been detained on suspicion of committing a criminal offence. We will apply to the High Council of Justice (with a request to remove them from their duties as a judge)," Oleksandr Omelchenko, head of the SAPO department, said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Answering a clarifying question about who exactly was detained at the moment, Omelchenko said: "At the moment, the head of the Supreme Court has been detained and measures are being taken to verify other persons and their involvement in a criminal offense."

Speaking about whether the suspicions were served, he said: "Not served yet, the Criminal Procedure Code gives us 24 hours to serve a notice of suspicion."

"At the moment, investigative actions are still being carried out with the judges and mediators who acted in this scheme, so far no person has been suspected, but two people have already been detained," Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the SAPO, said in turn.