SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has notified businessman Dmytro Firtash and eight top managers of his companies that they are suspected of stealing gas from the gas transmission system of Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported, citing the SBU Telegram channel.

"The SBU, together with the Bureau of Economic Security, exposed a large-scale scheme for the theft of gas from Ukraine's gas transmission system. Sanctioned oligarch Dmytro Firtash and senior managers of companies controlled by him are involved in organizing the deal. Among them are the heads of Regional Gas Company, which manages 20 city and regional gas companies, which adds up to 70% of all gas distribution networks in Ukraine," the SBU Telegram channel says.

The SBU, citing data from a forensic economic examination, reports that during 2021 the suspects caused damage to the state valued in excess of UAH 4.2 billion, and the total amount of damage for 2016-2022 may exceed UAH 18 billion.

Materials from the investigation show that the fraudulent scheme consisted of regional gas companies controlled by Firtash purchasing fuel from a company he controlled. However, in reality, they received less than 30% of the paid volume of gas, and the resulting deficit was covered using gas owned by the state. The regional gas companies took the balance of "under-received" fuel out of Ukraine's gas transportation system, the SBU said.

At the same time, the state was almost not paid for this, citing a lack of funds. According to reports, Firtash's regional gas companies paid the state operator of the Ukrainian GTS an average of 30% of the total cost of the selected gas ... Later on, the defendants made the money disappear through a network of commercial structures controlled by the oligarch.

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement conducted searches at the offices and residences of the organizers of the scheme.

Firtash, two heads of RGC LLC, the head of Ye Energy LLC and five heads of regional gas supply companies are suspected under a number of articles of the Ukrainian Criminal Code: appropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of official position, committed on an especially large scale by an organized group, and legalization property obtained by criminal means.