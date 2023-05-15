There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that "there is politics" in the decision of several countries to ban Ukrainian grain import.

"I am grateful to the neighbors who support us but, to be honest, there is politics in it [the decision]. The Black Sea is blocked for us and we need assistance with weapons. We cannot put relations with some countries at risk," he said in an interview with Italian media on Saturday, May 13.

"And I understand that some political movements are using this situation and instigating the farmers to block grain supplies. But they don't have the right to block the transit," the head of state said.

"We will settle these issues," Zelenskyy said.