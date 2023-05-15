Facts

17:19 15.05.2023

There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

1 min read
There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that "there is politics" in the decision of several countries to ban Ukrainian grain import.

"I am grateful to the neighbors who support us but, to be honest, there is politics in it [the decision]. The Black Sea is blocked for us and we need assistance with weapons. We cannot put relations with some countries at risk," he said in an interview with Italian media on Saturday, May 13.

"And I understand that some political movements are using this situation and instigating the farmers to block grain supplies. But they don't have the right to block the transit," the head of state said.

"We will settle these issues," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #grain #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

16:48 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy on results of visit to Italy: Agreed on weapons, air defense

Zelenskyy on results of visit to Italy: Agreed on weapons, air defense

15:52 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

14:55 15.05.2023
Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

14:39 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

14:38 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy: New barriers between countries threaten all of Europe

Zelenskyy: New barriers between countries threaten all of Europe

09:31 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy is on visit to UK

Zelenskyy is on visit to UK

13:56 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

12:49 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

11:39 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

17:12 12.05.2023
Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

AD

HOT NEWS

UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

LATEST

Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

Russian air defense involved in aircraft crash in Bryansk region – Ihnat

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

EU leadership at meetings with other leaders on Ukraine: We to support as long as it takes; peace should be on Ukraine's terms

Germany supports NATO-Ukraine Commission as platform for expanding partnership – statement

Register of damage caused by Russia in its war against Ukraine to be created in The Hague – von der Leyen

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer

Prime Minister Sunak: Welcome back, President Zelenskyy

Firtash notified of suspicion by Security Service of Ukraine, Bureau of Economic Security – source

AD
AD
AD
AD