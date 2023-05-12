AFU Air Force on media info on 90% effectiveness of air defense: This percentage does not apply to all enemy weapons

Spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat commenting on the information in the media about allegedly Ukrainian air defense is 90% to 100% effective, said the high percentage of target destruction applies only to the type of weapons that Ukraine can shoot down.

"I want to talk about the material in the media, and on several resources I have already 'dampened the euphoria that cannot be hurt. Since we shoot down 90% of the missiles, for example, when attacking Kyiv, we are talking about the type of weapons that we can shoot down. If we are talking about Kalibr, Kh-101, Kh-555, Shahed cruise missiles, then yes, here the percentage of destruction is about 75% to 80%, maybe 90%, and with some kind of attack, even 100%. But this is far from being the case with all enemy weapons," he said on the air of the national telethon.

In particular, as Ihnat said, Russia has missiles that Ukrainian forces cannot yet shoot down – Kh-22, Kh-31p, Oniks, S-300, as well as guided bombs, and others.

"Some 90% refers to the fact that we can hit. Why am I explaining this, because it seems that supposedly Ukraine's air defense is already 90% effective. No, it's not, unfortunately. We need to strengthen. The basis of air defense is still made up of the old Soviet systems," the spokesman said.

Earlier, a number of media disseminated information that Ukraine has strengthened its ability to repel enemy missiles with the arrival of Western air defense systems (air defense) and now their effectiveness is approaching 90%, and around Kyiv, to 100%.