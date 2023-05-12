Govt initiates possibility of raising funds for humanitarian demining within United24

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has initiated the possibility of raising funds for humanitarian demining within the United24 fundraising platform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"There are still decisions on restoration on the agenda. As part of the platform of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United24, a new direction for fundraising will be opened, this is humanitarian demining," Shmyhal said at the Friday government meeting.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers officially approved changes in the presidential decree on this issue.

Earlier, Shmyhal said the Ministry of Economy would open a special account to raise funds to finance humanitarian demining.