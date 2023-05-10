Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

The situation in Bakhmut direction remains difficult, but controlled, during the day, 203 Russian occupiers were killed, 216 were injured and five were captured, said spokesperson of the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty.

"During these days, a total of 524 attacks took place in the direction. The enemy was hitting our positions with might and main, so their talk about some kind of 'shell famine’ is a fake. There were 28 clashes alog with 10 air raids. Some 203 occupiers were killed, 216 were wounded and five were captured," Cherevaty said on the air of the national telethon.

Eleven infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, a light artillery tractor, six field ammunition depots and one ZALA-type UAV were also destroyed.

The spokesperson stressed that, whenever possible, the Ukrainian forces are trying to carry out counterattacking actions as part of a successful defensive operation, which "is aimed at the main thing - the constant destruction of the enemy's personnel and combat capabilities."

"We see the intentions of the enemy, we know them, their forces and means," Cherevaty added.