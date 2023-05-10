Facts

14:19 10.05.2023

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Russian occupying troops fired artillery at Vovchansk, there is a dead man, Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv regional military administration, said.

"Unfortunately, a civilian died as a result of this shelling. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. According to preliminary information, one woman may still be under the rubble. All emergency services are working at the site," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

