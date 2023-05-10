Facts

12:48 10.05.2023

Three Russian Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

A total of 17 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including three carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles, the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy on Wednesday, there are two enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, five in the Mediterranean, of which one is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total salvo is up to four missiles.

