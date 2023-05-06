Facts

15:16 06.05.2023

Archbishop of Canterbury crowns Charles III

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby laid the crown of St Edward on the head of King Charles III of Great Britain during the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

After the crown touched the head of the monarch, the guests of the ceremony, following the archbishop, shouted, "God save the king!" Gun salutes began throughout the kingdom.

Now Charles III will be enthroned, after which the archbishop, the clergy and Prince William of Wales will swear allegiance to him. Those present in the abbey will also be able to take an oath to the king. British television viewers will also be able to do this, which was an innovation.

Next will be the coronation of Queen Consort Camilla.

Charles III is the 40th reigning monarch, having been crowned at Westminster Abbey since 1066.

