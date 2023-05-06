Facts

13:39 06.05.2023

Russian command deprioritizes Bakhmut offensive, preparing to defend against anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

2 min read
Russian command deprioritizes Bakhmut offensive, preparing to defend against anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

The Russian Ministry of Defense appears to have deprioritized the Bakhmut offensive in favor of preparing to defend against an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in the Russian offensive campaign assessment on May 5.

Wagner Private Military Company financier Yevgeny Prigozhin released a series of videos on May 4 and 5 announcing that Wagner will withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10 unless Wagner receives necessary supplies and launched particularly acerbic and emotional attacks against the Russian military command, it said.

Prigozhin's palpable desperation in the videos suggests that the Russian Defense Ministry has likely deprioritized Bakhmut and shifted operational focus elsewhere in the theater in ways that may seriously compromise Wagner's ability to operate effectively. Wagner has not ceased efforts to completely capture Bakhmut despite reduced access to ammunition and other necessary supplies, however.

If Wagner does withdraw, then it will likely need Russian Defense Ministry's equipment to protect and facilitate the retrograde.

"The Russian military lack the reserves needed to man positions Wagner might abandon in Bakhmut, moreover," the ISW said.

"The massive losses suffered by Wagner in Bakhmut for the sake of tactical gains, as well as the overall shift of the Russian military towards a more cautious posture preparing for defensive operations, appears to be offering Ukrainian forces opportunities for fruitful counterattacks in various areas of the front," the institute said, adding that "Ukrainian forces appear to be seizing some of these opportunities."

Tags: #bakhmut #isw

MORE ABOUT

17:20 05.05.2023
Russia likely to use UAV strike on Kremlin to cancel parade timed to May 9 – ISW

Russia likely to use UAV strike on Kremlin to cancel parade timed to May 9 – ISW

16:04 05.05.2023
Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

13:31 05.05.2023
Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

13:12 04.05.2023
Russia likely stages drone attack on Kremlin in attempt to set conditions for wider societal mobilization – ISW

Russia likely stages drone attack on Kremlin in attempt to set conditions for wider societal mobilization – ISW

11:28 02.05.2023
Kirby: Enemy suffered over 100,000 casualties near Bakhmut in five months

Kirby: Enemy suffered over 100,000 casualties near Bakhmut in five months

16:41 01.05.2023
Putin signs decree 'legalizing' deportation of Ukrainians – ISW

Putin signs decree 'legalizing' deportation of Ukrainians – ISW

10:04 01.05.2023
Invaders developing offensive plans in Zaporizhia region – ISW

Invaders developing offensive plans in Zaporizhia region – ISW

11:05 26.04.2023
Kremlin continues to avoid adopting overtly repressive measures likely out of concern for stability of Putin’s regime – ISW

Kremlin continues to avoid adopting overtly repressive measures likely out of concern for stability of Putin’s regime – ISW

13:13 25.04.2023
Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

10:53 25.04.2023
Ukrainian forces make marginal gains south of Kreminna – ISW

Ukrainian forces make marginal gains south of Kreminna – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine returns from Russian captivity 42 male, three female defenders of Azovstal

Eight Shahed-136/131 drones, one Kh-47 Kinzhal missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense last night

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine returns from Russian captivity 42 male, three female defenders of Azovstal

Archbishop of Canterbury crowns Charles III

Russian writer Prilepin injured after his car blew up – media

Victory Day celebration in Russia likely to be on smaller scale due to security concerns, potential protests against war in Ukraine – British intelligence

Preliminarily five people wounded in night air attack on Hlukhiv, Sumy region

Eight Shahed-136/131 drones, one Kh-47 Kinzhal missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense last night

Shmyhal discusses key priorities of upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in UK

Zelenskyy holds meeting with UNITED24 ambassadors in Kyiv

Stefanishyna discusses with delegation of Venice Commission implementation of EC’s recommendations on selection of CC’s judges, anti-oligarchic legislation

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

AD
AD
AD
AD