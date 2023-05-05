Facts

16:06 05.05.2023

Kuleba invites Bahrain to participate in June Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

1 min read

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, during a meeting with Bahrain Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Kyiv, invited Bahrain to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference due in London in June 2023.

The parties discussed food security and involvement of Bahrain in the restoration of Ukraine, according to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

Kuleba said that Ukraine and Bahrain are working on the intensification of business contacts.

"We had a very deep, substantive and open conversation for the first time in the history of our relations. We agreed to intensify not only our bilateral relations but also relations between Ukraine and the Gulf countries, particularly in the format of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf," the Ukrainian minister said.

He also informed his counterpart about the situation at the front and presented in detail the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The minister invited Bahrain to actively participate in its implementation.

Tags: #kuleba #bahrain

