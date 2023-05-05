Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

The Ukrainian Defense Forces likely launched a limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on Thursday, according to a report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

At the same time, the invaders continued ground attacks in Bakhmut and its environs, as well as along the Avdiyivka-Donetsk line.

Analysts say Russian sources say Russian forces have made territorial gains south of Kreminna, Luhansk region and repelled Ukrainian forces in Zaporizhia region.

The Russian occupation authorities continue to announce new security measures to prevent partisan attacks in the occupied territories, the ISW said.