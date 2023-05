Girl wounded as result of strike on Kramatorsk on April 29 dies in hospital – mayor

A girl who was wounded as a result of an enemy strike on Kramatorsk on April 29 died in the hospital, mayor of the city Oleksandr Honcharenko reported.

"A girl who was wounded in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk on April 29 has died in hospital," the mayor wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.