At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

As part of an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the base of the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

The Head of State met with the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergoing training in the Netherlands, cadets of the Military Institute of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, as well as with wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation in medical institutions.

He noted that Ukraine is proud of its soldiers.

Addressing Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren, the President thanked them and everyone in the Netherlands who helps Ukraine.

"The military equipment sent from here to Ukraine on the battlefield, your assistance packages for Ukraine, the military competencies that you teach our soldiers during training, your help in treating our soldiers after injuries, as well as the work of your specialists who help investigate the Russian military crimes and form an evidence base - all this brings victory closer. Our common victory!" Zelenskyy said.

For her part, Kajsa Ollongren noted that this base was one of the locations where the Netherlands prepares military equipment and weapons for Ukraine. She also stressed that the Netherlands would continue to help the Ukrainian people in their quest to repel Russian aggression.

"We will continue to make a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities. Now and in the future, for as long as it takes," Ollongren said.